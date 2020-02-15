Davison, Badgers send Huskers to 10th straight loss 81-64

Saturday, 15 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Brad Davison scored 30 points on 8-of-11 3-point shooting and Wisconsin used a 21-2 early second half run to take control of the game and send Nebraska to its school-record tying 10th straight loss 81-64 on Saturday. Trailing 43-41, the Badgers (15-10, 8-6 Big Ten) made 5 3-pointers in a 4½-minute […] 👓 View full article

