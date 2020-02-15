Global  

Sharks D Erik Karlsson out for season with broken thumb

Seattle Times Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a broken thumb on his left hand in Friday’s game at Winnipeg. The team announced the news Saturday afternoon before San Jose was set to play at Minnesota. The team also learned forward Evander Kane […]
