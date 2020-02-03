Global  

Noah Gragson gives Earnhardt another win at Daytona

Seattle Times Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Noah Gragson gives Earnhardt another win at DaytonaDAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Noah Gragson won his first career Xfinity Series race when Saturday’s opener was stopped on the final lap by a crash well behind the winning JR Motorsports Chevrolet. It was the third consecutive win at Daytona for a car fielded by Dale Earnhardt Jr., his sister and Rick Hendrick in […]
