Caroline Flack, Former Love Island Host, Dead at 40

Saturday, 15 February 2020
Caroline Flack, Former Love Island Host, Dead at 40Caroline Flack, a British television presented and personality best known for hosting Love Island, was found dead in her apartment on Saturday. She was 40 years old. The sad piece of news has been confirmed by both The Mirror and The Sun, a pair of tabloid newspapers in England. As of this writing, no cause of death has been confirmed or announced. “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February,” read a family statement given to the U.K.’s Press Association, adding: “We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult...
 Former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has been found dead, her family has said.

