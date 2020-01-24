Global  

PSG collapses in draw vs. Amiens before Champs League game

Saturday, 15 February 2020
PSG collapses in draw vs. Amiens before Champs League gamePARIS — French league leader Paris Saint-Germain's defence collapsed in a 4-4 draw at struggling Amiens on Saturday. Error-strewn PSG trailed 3-0 and then recovered to lead 4-3 before conceding an injury-time equalizer to Serhou Guirassy in his second goal of the game. It was the first time PSG conceded three goals in the first half of a league game since February 2012....
