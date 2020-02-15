Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Americans > 2 State Department sponsored flights will evacuate nearly 400 Americans from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship

2 State Department sponsored flights will evacuate nearly 400 Americans from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship

WorldNews Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
2 State Department sponsored flights will evacuate nearly 400 Americans from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise shipThe CDC has said 380 Americans will evacuated from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Yokohama, Japan, The Wall Street Journal reported. They will be brought back to the Travis Air Base near Sacramento, California, by two State Department flights as early as Sunday. More than 200 people on the ship have tested positive for the new COVID-19. Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories. Almost 400 Americans quarantined on the Diamond...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published < > Embed
News video: Report: Coronavirus Evacuees From Japanese Ship Heading To Travis AFB

Report: Coronavirus Evacuees From Japanese Ship Heading To Travis AFB 00:41

 The Wall Street Journal Reports about 380 Americans onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan will be offered flights to Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield.

Recent related videos from verified sources

North Texas Couple Onboard Quarantined Cruise Ship To Return Home Sunday [Video]North Texas Couple Onboard Quarantined Cruise Ship To Return Home Sunday

The Department of Health and Human Services is supporting the Department of State-led mission to repatriate United States citizens who were aboard a quarantined cruise ship out of Japan.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:21Published

Embassy To Evacuate Americans From Cruise Ship In Japan [Video]Embassy To Evacuate Americans From Cruise Ship In Japan

The U.S. government is now preparing to evacuate Americans quarantined on board a cruise ship in Japan.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. To Evacuate Americans From Virus-Struck Diamond Princess Cruise Ship

On Saturday, the State Department informed U.S. citizens aboard the quarantined ship that it would send a charter plane to remove them. This comes as 67 more...
NPR Also reported by •Seattle TimesUSATODAY.comReutersSBSNew Zealand Herald

75-year-old Quebec couple diagnosed with coronavirus aboard cruise

Two Quebecers aboard a Diamond Princess cruise ship, which is still quarantined off the coast of Japan, have tested positive for coronavirus, their daughter...
CBC.ca Also reported by •USATODAY.comSBS

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ResearchEpi

ResearchEpi https://t.co/QNu6Hr0Sqv 2 State Department sponsored flights will evacuate nearly 400 Americans from the quarantine… https://t.co/KveEZSbID5 36 minutes ago

ellahoward271

Lou Ella Howard 2 State Department sponsored flights will evacuate nearly 400 Americans from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruis… https://t.co/OyxrMAkif1 8 hours ago

ellahoward271

Lou Ella Howard 2 State Department sponsored flights will evacuate nearly 400 Americans from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruis… https://t.co/ssrxWibqOQ 8 hours ago

ken_crichlow

ken crichlow RT @economynews2019: 2 State Department sponsored flights will evacuate nearly 400 Americans from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise s… 13 hours ago

economynews2019

Economy and Industry news 2 State Department sponsored flights will evacuate nearly 400 Americans from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruis… https://t.co/evcD9TznJZ 13 hours ago

technology_2021

Technology News 2021 2 State Department sponsored flights will evacuate nearly 400 Americans from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruis… https://t.co/8LrS9feJG2 14 hours ago

reviews_blogger

Blogger Book Reviews 2 State Department sponsored flights will evacuate nearly 400 Americans from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruis… https://t.co/aA4VCK5pYx 15 hours ago

Election_NC

Election News Channel 2 State Department sponsored flights will evacuate nearly 400 Americans from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruis… https://t.co/CsFkI8n4Yv 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.