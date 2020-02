2 State Department sponsored flights will evacuate nearly 400 Americans from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship

Saturday, 15 February 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

The CDC has said 380 Americans will evacuated from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Yokohama , Japan, The Wall Street Journal reported. They will be brought back to the Travis Air Base near Sacramento California , by two State Department flights as early as Sunday. More than 200 people on the ship have tested positive for the new COVID-19. Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories. Almost 400 Americans quarantined on the Diamond...