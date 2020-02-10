8 shot dead in Mexico’s Michoacan as president visits state

Saturday, 15 February 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

The bodies of eight slain men were found in southern Michoacan state Friday the same day President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador visited the state to celebrate the opening of another National Guard installation there. Authorities said the shooting deaths happened in Huetamo, roughly 250 miles (400 kilometers) southeast of Jiquilpan, where the president celebrated the guard's new deployment on Valentine's Day. The men had all been shot high-powered weapons, official said. A stolen SUV was also found at the scene. No further details were released by investigators. Mexico is experiencing record-levels of homicides since Lopez Obrador took office Dec. 1, 2018, after campaigning on a...


