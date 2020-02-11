Global  

Bernie Sanders is not doing so hot

Saturday, 15 February 2020
Bernie Sanders is not doing so hotBernie Sanders was supposed to run away with the New Hampshire primary. This is his kind of state, where Democrats are mostly educated liberals. Yet the national celebrity from next-door Vermont bested Pete Buttigieg, recently an unknown from Indiana, by less than 4,000 votes. It appears they are both walking off with nine delegates. And that was after Buttigieg had split the moderate vote with Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who came in a strong third. This was a second weak showing for Sanders. In the Iowa caucuses, a contest custom-made for an archliberal with an activist base, he tied with Buttigieg. Ask Sanders' ardent supporters how a socialist with wildly unpopular positions (for example,...
News video: Sanders Begs Supporters To End Personal Attacks

Sanders Begs Supporters To End Personal Attacks 00:54

 Bernie Sanders's supporters are known to be very vocal and aggressive on Twitter. They've been accused of harassment and vicious personal attacks online. Now, Sanders is stepping in, begging supporters to stop their online harassment. On Thursday Sanders urged an end to online "bullying or ugly...

