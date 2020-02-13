Border Patrol ex-agent gets 6-year term for aiding smugglers

Global  

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A former U.S. Border Patrol agent who admitted helping traffickers smuggle drugs across the U.S.-Mexico border has been sentenced to six years in prison on drug and bribery convictions. A federal judge in Tucson on Friday imposed the prison term on 50-year-old Jose Antonio Yanez of Pirtleville, a small community on […]
 Border Patrol agents apprehended the smugglers along the river near La Grulla.

