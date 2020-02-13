Border Patrol ex-agent gets 6-year term for aiding smugglers

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A former U.S. Border Patrol agent who admitted helping traffickers smuggle drugs across the U.S.-Mexico border has been sentenced to six years in prison on drug and bribery convictions. A federal judge in Tucson on Friday imposed the prison term on 50-year-old Jose Antonio Yanez of Pirtleville, a small community on […]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Border Patrol Agents Being Deployed To Boston Area For 'Routine Immigration Enforcement' The Trump administration is going to send Border Patrol agents to sanctuary cities around the country, including the Boston area. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:13Published 1 day ago More Border Agents to Be Deployed in ‘Sanctuary’ Cities Including SF Federal agents who normally patrol the U.S. border will be deployed to “sanctuary” cities across the country, including San Francisco, that are hindering stepped up immigration enforcement,.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:44Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Smugglers are using camouflage ladders to climb border wall, feds say U.S. Border Patrol says the hook-and-ladders are made of rebar and blend in so well with the border wall that they can be hard to detect.

USATODAY.com 1 day ago





Tweets about this