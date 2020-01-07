Global  

Larsson scores 1st goal in a year, Oilers beat Panthers 4-1

Seattle Times Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Adam Larsson scored his first goal since last February, Leon Draisaitl added an insurance goal seconds into the third period and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-1 Saturday night. Darnell Nurse and Kailer Yamamoto had empty-net goals in the final two minutes for the Oilers, who have won three […]
