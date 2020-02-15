Global  

Skier suffocates to death after getting caught in chairlift

Seattle Times Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
VAIL, Colo. (AP) — A skier appears to have suffocated to death at a Colorado resort after he fell through an opening in a chairlift seat and became caught with his coat wrapped around his head and neck, officials said. Jason Varnish of Short Hills, New Jersey, died of positional asphyxia Thursday at Vail Mountain’s […]
