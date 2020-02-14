Global  

NBA All-Star Game MVP award to be renamed the Kobe Bryant MVP Award

USATODAY.com Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
The NBA continued to honor Kobe Bryant, naming All-Star MVP trophy the Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP Award, commissioner Adam Silver announced Saturday.
Jennifer Hudson to perform Kobe Bryant tribute at NBA All-Star Game

Jennifer Hudson to perform Kobe Bryant tribute at NBA All-Star Game 00:34

 Award-winning singer Jennifer Hudson is set to perform a tribute to Kobe Bryant at the NBA All-Star Game on February 16.

On Valentine’s Day, Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, shared a heartfelt message to her "Forever Valentine" on Instagram.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant, along with seven other people, perished in a helicopter crash two weeks ago. And Extra reports that Kobe's widow Vanessa is still trying to figure out life without him and..

The NBA has named the All-Star Game MVP award for the late Kobe Bryant, an 18-time All-Star who won a record-tying four All-Star Game MVP awards, commissioner...
Adam Silver made an emotional announcement Saturday in honor of an NBA legend
