Dragons rally, hold on to beat Vipers in first XFL game in Seattle

Dragons coach Jim Zorn admitted he didn’t know what to expect entering the game, and he and his players learned about the XFL’s rules and its fans. Here’s...

The XFL begins tomorrow: Here’s what to watch for in the Seattle Dragons’ opener (and why to watch) More than a year after Seattle was awarded a franchise in the new XFL, the Dragons will play for the first time. Here's what to watch for in the franchise's...

Seattle Times 1 week ago



