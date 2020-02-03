Global  

Trump expected to raise $10 million during Florida stop

Seattle Times Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump mixed reelection business with pleasure during a weekend stop at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, attending a fundraiser on Saturday evening expected to raise $10 million for his campaign and the Republican National Committee. The event was believed to be his most expensive fundraiser ever, with invitations […]
