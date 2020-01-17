Global  

Potter leads George Washington past George Mason 73-67

Seattle Times Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Armel Potter had 20 points as George Washington topped George Mason 73-67 on Saturday. Maceo Jack had 19 points for George Washington (11-14, 5-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jameer Nelson Jr. added 16 points. Jamison Battle had 13 points. George Washington totaled 45 points in the second half, a season best for […]
