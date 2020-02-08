No. 9 Maryland beats Michigan State 67-60 with 14-0 run

Global  

Seattle Times Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Anthony Cowan scored 11 of his 24 points in the final two-plus minutes, helping No. 9 Maryland beat Michigan State 67-60 with a strong finish Saturday night. The Terrapins (21-4, 11-3 Big Ten) scored the final 14 points of the game after trailing by seven with 3:24 left. Cowman had […]
