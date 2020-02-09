MACON, Ga. (AP) — James Dickey recorded 15 points and 20 rebounds to carry UNC Greensboro to a 67-55 win over Mercer on Saturday. Isaiah Miller had 15 points and six rebounds for UNC Greensboro (21-6, 11-3 Southern Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Kyrin Galloway added 10 points. Ethan Stair had 16 points […]



Recent related news from verified sources UNC Greensboro rolls Samford to keep up with SoCon leaders GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kyrin Galloway scored 19 points and James Dickey had a double-double and UNC Greensboro overran Samford 95-67 on Sunday. The Spartans...

Seattle Times 1 week ago



Dickey lifts UNC-Greensboro over Mercer 67-55 James Dickey had 15 points and 20 rebounds to lift UNC Greensboro to a 67-55 win over Mercer

FOX Sports 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this