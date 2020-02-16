Alexander’s 24 lead No. 23 Creighton in 93-64 rout of DePaul Sunday, 16 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ty-Shon Alexander matched his season high with 24 points in one of his best all-around games, and No. 23 Creighton blew out DePaul 93-64 on Saturday night. Creighton (20-6, 9-4 Big East) won its 12th straight in the series and has beaten DePaul in 15 of 16 meetings since joining the […] 👓 View full article

