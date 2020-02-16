Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Alexander’s 24 lead No. 23 Creighton in 93-64 rout of DePaul

Alexander’s 24 lead No. 23 Creighton in 93-64 rout of DePaul

Seattle Times Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ty-Shon Alexander matched his season high with 24 points in one of his best all-around games, and No. 23 Creighton blew out DePaul 93-64 on Saturday night. Creighton (20-6, 9-4 Big East) won its 12th straight in the series and has beaten DePaul in 15 of 16 meetings since joining the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Alexander's 24 lead No. 23 Creighton in 93-64 rout of DePaul

Alexander's 24 lead No. 23 Creighton in 93-64 rout of DePaulTy-Shon Alexander matched his season high with 24 points and No. 23 Creighton blew out DePaul 93-64
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.