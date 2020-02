Sunday, 16 February 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Auston Matthews scored and Jack Campbell made 24 saves for his third win in four games with Toronto, sending the Maple Leafs to a 4-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night. Jake Muzzin, William Nylander and Mitch Marner also scored for the Maple Leafs (31-20-8), who opened a four-point […] 👓 View full article