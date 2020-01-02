Global  

Adam Silver: China backlash will result in loss of 'hundreds of millions of dollars' for NBA

USATODAY.com Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Amid China's backlash toward the NBA, commissioner Adam Silver offered precise estimations on how that will impact the league's bottom line.
