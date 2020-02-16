Global  

Robbed again? Derrick Jones Jr. stuns Aaron Gordon to win Dunk Contest

USATODAY.com Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Derrick Jones Jr. won the dunk contest in a thrilling duel over Aaron Gordon, who lost in heartbreaking fashion for the second time.
Recent related news

Aaron Gordon says he's finished with dunk contest after losing in finals again

Derrick Jones Jr. finally got his long-awaited dunk contest title as an exclamation point to an epic All-Star Saturday Night, both for him and the Miami Heat.
CBC.ca Also reported by •CBS Sports

Jones Jr., Adebayo, Hield winners at epic All-Star Saturday

CHICAGO (AP) — Aaron Gordon lost another epic dunk contest. And it was by a couple of inches — namely, the top of Tacko Fall’s head. Derrick Jones Jr....
Seattle Times Also reported by •ESPN

iamldwilliamsjr

L.D.Williams Jr Dear Judges, @Double0AG deserved better!! Congrats to Derrick Jones, Jr for winning but AG got robbed AGAIN! #NBAAAllStar #2020 2 minutes ago

3FoldThreat

Triple Amenaça RT @KDPomp: Aaron Gordon and Derrick Jones put in a Slam Dunk Show. Gordon got robbed again. https://t.co/Xw4RljMzKy 4 minutes ago

KDPomp

Bob Pompeani Aaron Gordon and Derrick Jones put in a Slam Dunk Show. Gordon got robbed again. https://t.co/Xw4RljMzKy 5 minutes ago

EstabrookNathan

Nathan Estabrook No one even cheered for Derrick Jones when he won. AG got robbed again 6 minutes ago

FarleyEra_1

audie @_Qua18 He ain’t get robbed 🤷🏾‍♂️ Derrick Jones earned it and if anything they both should’ve got 50s and either du… https://t.co/GiPjvkh1lQ 7 minutes ago

VCStarSports

VCSSports Robbed again? Derrick Jones Jr. stuns Aaron Gordon to win Dunk Contest https://t.co/BzQ76qAD3X 11 minutes ago

kd_stokes92

Phenom Aaron Gordon got robbed again!! Even Derrick Jones couldn't believe it lol 14 minutes ago

ChrisPonder2

CP: The Dreamer🙏🏽💪🏾✊🏾 They need to bring former NBA Legends and Dunk Contest winners back for judges for the dunk contest love my man Der… https://t.co/qmXOPjlFvX 15 minutes ago

