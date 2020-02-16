L.D.Williams Jr Dear Judges, @Double0AG deserved better!! Congrats to Derrick Jones, Jr for winning but AG got robbed AGAIN! #NBAAAllStar #2020 2 minutes ago Triple Amenaça RT @KDPomp: Aaron Gordon and Derrick Jones put in a Slam Dunk Show. Gordon got robbed again. https://t.co/Xw4RljMzKy 4 minutes ago Bob Pompeani Aaron Gordon and Derrick Jones put in a Slam Dunk Show. Gordon got robbed again. https://t.co/Xw4RljMzKy 5 minutes ago Nathan Estabrook No one even cheered for Derrick Jones when he won. AG got robbed again 6 minutes ago audie @_Qua18 He ain’t get robbed 🤷🏾‍♂️ Derrick Jones earned it and if anything they both should’ve got 50s and either du… https://t.co/GiPjvkh1lQ 7 minutes ago VCSSports Robbed again? Derrick Jones Jr. stuns Aaron Gordon to win Dunk Contest https://t.co/BzQ76qAD3X 11 minutes ago Phenom Aaron Gordon got robbed again!! Even Derrick Jones couldn't believe it lol 14 minutes ago CP: The Dreamer🙏🏽💪🏾✊🏾 They need to bring former NBA Legends and Dunk Contest winners back for judges for the dunk contest love my man Der… https://t.co/qmXOPjlFvX 15 minutes ago