Saudi airstrikes kill at least 30 in Yemen, including civilians, Houthis say

euronews Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Saudi airstrikes kill at least 30 in Yemen, including civilians, Houthis say
News video: Dozens of civilians killed in Saudi-UAE-led air raids in Yemen

Dozens of civilians killed in Saudi-UAE-led air raids in Yemen 02:12

 Attacks in al-Jawf come after a Saudi fighter jet crashed in the same area, with Houthis claiming to have shot it down.

Martin Griffiths warns of collapse of peace efforts amid rise in violence between Saudi-UAE coalition and Houthis.

UN official says airstrikes kill over 30 civilians in Yemen

The Yemeni rebels, known as Houthis, accused the Saudi-led coalition of launching retaliatory airstrikes, after they shot down a warplane for coalition over the...
Hindu

UN says airstrikes kill dozens of civilians in Yemen

The attack came hours after Yemeni rebels, known as Houthis, said they shot down a warplane of the Saudi-led coalition over the province of Jawf.
The Age


Tweets about this

jkishore

Joseph Kishore for President 2020 #socialism2020 US-backed Saudi troops massacre 30 civilians in Yemen https://t.co/wgYJMDe8gC 5 minutes ago

Nashville_NC

NashvilleNewsChannel Nashville News Airstrikes kill more than 30 civilians in Yemen, U.N. official says - NBC News… https://t.co/if6vOYNfyN 11 minutes ago

GuthrieDavis

Savage Democratic & Nasty Woman AKA Human Scum Airstrikes kill more than 30 civilians in Yemen, U.N. official says - NBC News https://t.co/IOTOr4Cvwb via @GoogleNews 23 minutes ago

airnewsalerts

All India Radio News Airstrikes by Saudi coalition kill at least 31 in #Yemen. https://t.co/bsBrc82ApF 40 minutes ago

PaulHarringto19

Paul Harrington Airstrikes kill more than 30 civilians in Yemen, U.N. official says - NBC News https://t.co/o7tR66KXqM 1 hour ago

tuiteller

ツイテラー Airstrikes kill more than 30 civilians in Yemen, U.N. official says - NBC News https://t.co/rmsuA3eTaj 1 hour ago

weightlosscalc1

weightlosscalculator Airstrikes kill more than 30 civilians in Yemen, U.N. official says - NBC News https://t.co/kJv7ElkIjf 2 hours ago

millionhitsecrt

#MillionHitsSecret Airstrikes kill more than 30 civilians in Yemen, U.N. official says - NBC News https://t.co/AgHzEQVwts 2 hours ago

