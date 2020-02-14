Tennessee State cruises past rival Tennessee Tech, 70-55
Sunday, 16 February 2020 () NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael Littlejohn scored 17 points and Tennessee State cruised to a 70-55 win over in-state rival Tennessee Tech on Saturday night. Tennessee State evened the all-time series at 35-35 with the win. Jylan Washington had 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Tennessee State (16-11, 8-6 Ohio Valley). Wesley Harris added […]
