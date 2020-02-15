Global  

Caroline Flack: Love Island and TV stars pay tribute to presenter

BBC News Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Celebrities and ex-Love Island contestants are among those mourning Caroline Flack following her death aged 40.
News video: Celebrities pay tribute Caroline Flack who has died aged 40

 Celebrities have paid tribute to TV presenter Caroline Flack who has died aged 40. The TV presenter took her own life at her flat in east London.

Flack was best known for hosting Love Island [Video]Flack was best known for hosting Love Island

Former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has been found dead, her family has said.

LBC entertainment editor Charlie Girling pays tribute to Caroline Flack [Video]LBC entertainment editor Charlie Girling pays tribute to Caroline Flack

Tributes paid to TV presenter Caroline Flack after her tragic death aged 40

Tributes paid to TV presenter Caroline Flack after her tragic death aged 40A number of stars from the entertainment world have paid tribute to Love Island presenter Caroline Flack
Grimsby Telegraph Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldWorldNewsBelfast Telegraph

Former Love Island stars mourn death of ‘amazing person’ Caroline Flack

Former contestants on ITV’s hit reality show Love Island mourned the loss of Caroline Flack on social media after the presenter’s death.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •E! OnlineSeattle TimesTamworth HeraldWorldNewsFOXNews.com

