Jamia violence: New footage shows police beating students in library on December 15

DNA Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
A new video from CCTV footage has emerged that allegedly shows December 15 police crackdown on students in the Jamia Milia Islamia university library.
News video: Jamia violence: New footage emerges showing police action on students| OneIndia News

Jamia violence: New footage emerges showing police action on students| OneIndia News 01:11

 New footage showing violence at Jamia Milia Islamia university in December has emerged in which police can be seen thrashing students at the institute's library. The 42 second CCTV clip released by the Jamia coordination committee on social media shows police enter the reading room on campus in riot...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kejriwal takes oath for 3rd time as Delhi Chief Minister| OneIndia News [Video]Kejriwal takes oath for 3rd time as Delhi Chief Minister| OneIndia News

Arvind Kejriwal takes oath as Delhi CM; PM Modi inaugurates projects in Varanasi; Shaheen Bagh protesters to meet Amit Shah soon?; Pakistan likely to remain on FATF grey list; New Jamia footage shows..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:26Published

A Cop Is Fired After Putting a Student in a Chokehold [Video]A Cop Is Fired After Putting a Student in a Chokehold

An Arkansas police officer who was caught on camera putting a student in a chokehold has been fired. Camden Police Chief Boyd M. Woody announced that Officer Jake Perry was relieved of his duties ...

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Watch: Paramilitary attacking Jamia students

The Jamia Coordination Committee, comprising students and alumni of the Jamia Millia Islamia, has released a CCTV footage in which paramilitary and police...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Indian Express

Jamia video: Priyanka Gandhi says govt’s intentions would be exposed if no action taken

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also accused the Home Minister and the Delhi Police of “lying” that Jamia students were not beaten up inside...
Hindu


Tweets about this

nileshpathak24

Neil pathak RT @IndiaToday: A new CCTV footage of #Jamiaviolence has emerged which captures what happened at Jamia's Old Reading Hall on December 15.… 11 seconds ago

96rjtosif

dracnonian RT @Nehr_who: CCTV footage of JAMIA libraray clearly shows that Delhi was brutally attacking students Waiting for Sudhir and Amit Malviya… 3 minutes ago

