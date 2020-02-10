Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Another 70 coronavirus cases confirmed on Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan

Another 70 coronavirus cases confirmed on Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan

SBS Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
A total to 355 coronavirus cases have now been found on cruise ship, The Diamond Princess, which has been quarantined in Japan since 3 February.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Crystal River couple quarantined in Japan prepares to head back to U.S.

Crystal River couple quarantined in Japan prepares to head back to U.S. 02:27

 Phil and Gay Courter, the Crystal River couple quarantined aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, may be headed back to the United States soon.

Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. State Department will evacuate Americans from quarantined cruise ship Sunday [Video]U.S. State Department will evacuate Americans from quarantined cruise ship Sunday

Americans on board the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship will have to undergo another 14-day quarantine in America before returning home.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:38Published

Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 1600, Quarantined Cruise Ship Passengers To Return To U.S. [Video]Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 1600, Quarantined Cruise Ship Passengers To Return To U.S.

About 380 Americans, including a couple from Santa Clarita, have been aboard the Diamond Princess since February 5th because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 04:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

65 More Coronavirus Cases On Diamond Princess Cruise Ship Stuck In Japan

The new cases include 45 Japanese and 11 Americans, as well as smaller numbers of people from Australia, Canada, England, the Philippines and Ukraine.
NPR

39 more test positive on Japan cruise; total tally climbs to 174

*Yokohama:* Another 39 people aboard the Diamond Princess Cruise ship in Japan tested positive for the new Coronavirus, authorities said on Wednesday, as...
Mid-Day Also reported by •SBSUSATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nimar0710

RODRIGO PEÑA SILVA RT @shenzhenpages: #SHENZHEN confirmed another 8 novel #coronavirus pneumonia (#COVID19) cases on Feb. 15, adding the total number of confi… 8 minutes ago

letmebeingalive

Ekaterina RT @caixin: #coronavirus latest: - Another 2,009 people in China were confirmed infected, bringing the country’s total to 68,584. The numbe… 41 minutes ago

iChongqing_CIMC

iChongqing The confirmed cases of the novel #coronavirus in Chongqing are 547. There are 68,500 confirmed cases in the Chinese… https://t.co/8bE4IuBOIi 41 minutes ago

HEB2205

💧Heather RT @CatPurry9: Well daaah. If you detain people in a small space with a bunch of sick people, the sickness is going to spread. https://t.co… 46 minutes ago

shenzhenpages

Shenzhen Pages #SHENZHEN confirmed another 8 novel #coronavirus pneumonia (#COVID19) cases on Feb. 15, adding the total number of… https://t.co/kXzxZHmwBx 1 hour ago

nanoview

Sir Geoff So Re-Set for another 14 Days, by then all the Poor Souls will Have It! I'm Ashamed to be Human! 70 more coronavir… https://t.co/yZ6SvRBIBU 1 hour ago

HenryLawson55

HenryLawson Another 70 coronavirus cases confirmed on Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan https://t.co/VJGBpAqNGk via @SBSNews 1 hour ago

tbn97

🌈tbn97™ RT @janisfrayer: Japanese officials have just announced another 70 confirmed cases of #coronavirus on board the Diamond Princess cruise shi… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.