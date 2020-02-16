Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'We're going there to win': Corica can see holes in Postecoglou's plan

'We're going there to win': Corica can see holes in Postecoglou's plan

The Age Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Ange Postecoglou will coach against an A-League team for the first time on Wednesday, when his Yokohama F. Marinos meet Steve Corica's Sydney FC in the AFC Champions League.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

samclayton58

Sam Clayton @mark_putta Out of interest - what should Corica have said instead? “I don’t see any way we can possibly win. We’r… https://t.co/1GFTLsrsXf 3 hours ago

b_thompson94

Bryn RT @VinceRugari: 'We're going there to win': Corica can see holes in Postecoglou's plan https://t.co/k9ZaNfcUCM via @smh 5 hours ago

alexwain

Alex Wain @SydneyFC coach Steve Corica can see holes in Ange Postecoglou's tactics at Yokohama F. Marinos in ⁦@TheAFCCL⁩… https://t.co/N0rFojZB8D 2 days ago

moto2002moto

moto AFC Champions League 2020: Sydney FC coach Steve Corica can see holes in Ange Postecoglou's tactics at Yokohama F.… https://t.co/WjhXeWbshH 3 days ago

TricolorePride

Tricolore Pride ‘We’re going there to win’: Corica can see holes in Postecoglou’s plan” https://t.co/Yu48VGX0l1 3 days ago

Matrium_Sports

Michael Crismale 'We're going there to win': Corica can see holes in Postecoglou's plan https://t.co/nmAm3gdrU2 3 days ago

VinceRugari

Vince Rugari 'We're going there to win': Corica can see holes in Postecoglou's plan https://t.co/k9ZaNfcUCM via @smh 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.