Ange Postecoglou will coach against an A-League team for the first time on Wednesday, when his Yokohama F. Marinos meet Steve Corica's Sydney FC in the AFC Champions League.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Sam Clayton @mark_putta Out of interest - what should Corica have said instead? “I don’t see any way we can possibly win. We’r… https://t.co/1GFTLsrsXf 3 hours ago Bryn RT @VinceRugari: 'We're going there to win': Corica can see holes in Postecoglou's plan https://t.co/k9ZaNfcUCM via @smh 5 hours ago Alex Wain @SydneyFC coach Steve Corica can see holes in Ange Postecoglou's tactics at Yokohama F. Marinos in ⁦@TheAFCCL⁩… https://t.co/N0rFojZB8D 2 days ago moto AFC Champions League 2020: Sydney FC coach Steve Corica can see holes in Ange Postecoglou's tactics at Yokohama F.… https://t.co/WjhXeWbshH 3 days ago Tricolore Pride ‘We’re going there to win’: Corica can see holes in Postecoglou’s plan” https://t.co/Yu48VGX0l1 3 days ago Michael Crismale 'We're going there to win': Corica can see holes in Postecoglou's plan https://t.co/nmAm3gdrU2 3 days ago Vince Rugari 'We're going there to win': Corica can see holes in Postecoglou's plan https://t.co/k9ZaNfcUCM via @smh 3 days ago