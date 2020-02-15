Global  

Stars pay tribute to TV host Caroline Flack

BBC News Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Celebrities and ex-Love Island contestants are among those mourning Caroline Flack following her death aged 40.
Celebrities pay tribute Caroline Flack who has died aged 40

 Celebrities have paid tribute to TV presenter Caroline Flack who has died aged 40. The TV presenter took her own life at her flat in east London.

Flack was 'well-liked with lots of friends' [Video]Flack was 'well-liked with lots of friends'

Caroline Flack, former host of Love Island, has died. Tributes have been paid to the 40-year-old star.

Caroline Flack has been found dead at the age of 40 [Video]Caroline Flack has been found dead at the age of 40

Caroline Flack has tragically passed away at the age of 40.

Kelly Osbourne and More Stars Pay Tribute to Host Caroline Flack

The world is mourning the loss of host Caroline Flack. On Saturday, news broke the television personality had passed away. She was only 40 years old. According...
Ex-‘Love Island’ host Caroline Flack found dead in London

LONDON (AP) — Caroline Flack, a British television presenter who hosted the controversial reality TV show “Love Island,” has died at age 40, her family...
