Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > China toll leaps past 1,600 as new cases slow

China toll leaps past 1,600 as new cases slow

Bangkok Post Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
BEIJING: The number of reported new cases from China's coronavirus epidemic dropped for a third consecutive day on Sunday, as the World Health Organisation chief warned it was "impossible" to predict how the outbreak would develop.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: China Confirms 15,152 New Cases of Coronavirus

China Confirms 15,152 New Cases of Coronavirus 00:46

 254 additional deaths have also been confirmed.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

China struggles to slow coronavirus spread [Video]China struggles to slow coronavirus spread

More than 2,600 new cases were confirmed from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China, the National Health Commission said, a day after people returning to the capital from holidays were ordered to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:36Published

China's Coronavirus Cases Surge As Researchers Eye New Treatment [Video]China's Coronavirus Cases Surge As Researchers Eye New Treatment

The National Health Commission confirmed 5,000 new cases of the virus in mainland China.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China's virus death toll surpasses SARS but new cases fall

China's death toll from the new virus outbreak has risen by 89 to 811, surpassing the number of fatalities in the 2002-03 SARS epidemic, as other governments...
Newsday

Virus death toll nears 1,400 in China, with 5,090 new cases

China on Friday reported another sharp rise in the number of people infected with a new virus, as the death toll neared 1,400. The National Health Commission...
Japan Today


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.