Yemen's air strikes 'kill 31 civilians' after Saudi jet crash

Reuters Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement accused the Saudi-led coalition of carrying out retaliatory air strikes on Saturday that killed at least 30 people including civilians, in the latest flare-up of a five-year war.
News video: Dozens of civilians killed in Saudi-UAE-led air raids in Yemen

Dozens of civilians killed in Saudi-UAE-led air raids in Yemen 02:12

 Attacks in al-Jawf come after a Saudi fighter jet crashed in the same area, with Houthis claiming to have shot it down.

