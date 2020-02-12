Inbee Park wins Australian Open, ending 2-year title drought

Global  

Seattle Times Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Seven-time major champion Inbee Park saw a seven shot lead shrink to two shots Sunday before winning the Women’s Australian Open by three strokes to clinch her first LPGA title in almost two years. Park started her final round three shots in front of 19-year old South Korean compatriot Ayeon Cho. […]
