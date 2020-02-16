Carlton AFLW coach Daniel Harford has hit back at Stacey Livingstone after the Collingwood defender claimed that Tayla Harris is “useless” if stopped in the air.

You Might Like

Tweets about this The Age Sport RT @DanielCherny: 'Borderline garbage': Blues coach bites back at Pie's Harris gibe https://t.co/190OCfBlIN via @theage 2 minutes ago Daniel Cherny 📰 'Borderline garbage': Blues coach bites back at Pie's Harris gibe https://t.co/190OCfBlIN via @theage 4 minutes ago all-afl-news New TheAge article .. Title: 'Borderline garbage': Blues coach bites back at Pie's Harris jibe Article Length: Med… https://t.co/VacrrLvhkG 6 minutes ago Noely ⚡️🏐 RT @1116sen: "Useless" ... "borderline garbage" Collingwood defender Stacey Livingstone took a shot at Tayla Harris post-game before Blues… 52 minutes ago SEN 1116 "Useless" ... "borderline garbage" Collingwood defender Stacey Livingstone took a shot at Tayla Harris post-game b… https://t.co/kOU4Us3tRm 54 minutes ago