Strict restrictions to continue as J&K administration extends 2G mobile data service till Feb. 24

Hindu Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Internet service providers told to ensure access to 1,485 white-listed sites only and not to any social media applications allowing peer-to-peer communication and virtual private network (VPN) applications
Strict restrictions to continue as J&K admin extends 2G mobile data service till Feb 24


IndiaTimes

kamranYC

Syed Kamran Hussain RT @NH_India: #JammuandKashmir administration has extended the 2G #mobiledata service and fixed line #internet connectivity wherever provid… 25 minutes ago

NH_India

National Herald #JammuandKashmir administration has extended the 2G #mobiledata service and fixed line #internet connectivity where… https://t.co/QCgKW43tpe 33 minutes ago

Pak_Ashik

Ashik Malik Strict restrictions to continue as J&K administration extends 2G mobile data service till Feb. 24 https://t.co/gECv643nfF 43 minutes ago

