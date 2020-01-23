Global  

France: Russian artist and partner held over political sex tape

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
The release of a sex tape that ended the mayoral ambitions of a Macron ally has led to the arrest of a Russian artist and his partner. The artist said he shared the images to fight political "hypocrisy."
