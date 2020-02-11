Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Say what! 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla, runner-up Asim Riaz had same number of votes?

Say what! 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla, runner-up Asim Riaz had same number of votes?

DNA Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
While fans have been terming Sidharth Shukla as the 'historic winner' of Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz is called 'public winner'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Says He Really Liked Rashami Desai, Gets Into Another Fight With Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Says He Really Liked Rashami Desai, Gets Into Another Fight With Asim Riaz 01:47

 In a special Aap Ki Adalat session with Rajat Sharma the contestants talked about their issues and Sidharth talked about his relationship with Rashami and their falling out.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bigg Boss Highlights : Arti & Sidharth Shukla's joy as they watch a video tribute of their journey [Video]Bigg Boss Highlights : Arti & Sidharth Shukla's joy as they watch a video tribute of their journey

Bigg Boss 13 is about to end and the contestants finally got to relive their journeys on the show. Rashami, Sidharth, Asim Arti, Paras and Shenaaz had quite an emotional time on stage looking back at..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:50Published

Rashami brother and Mahira mom BIG FIGHTAsim brother on Himanshi, Siddharth Bigg Boss 13 [Video]Rashami brother and Mahira mom BIG FIGHTAsim brother on Himanshi, Siddharth Bigg Boss 13

Rashami brother and Mahira mom BIG FIGHTAsim brother on Himanshi, Siddharth Bigg Boss 13

Credit: Pinkvilla     Duration: 35:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13: Do you think Sidharth Shukla deserved to win this season? - vote now

Bigg Boss 13: The most successful season of Bigg Boss has come to an end and Sidharth Shukla is declared as the winner of the show. We thought of asking fans...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Zee NewsMid-DayIndiaTimesIndian Express

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla's mother Rita pens an appreciative letter for the show, says she's proud that he places friends before him

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla's mom Rita Shukla pens a note thanking the makers for their contribution in her son's journey
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this

izajkhan5

Iizajkhan RT @dna: Say what! '#BiggBoss13' winner #SidharthShukla, runner-up #AsimRiaz had same number of votes? https://t.co/VpXhFF9Ihe 2 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.