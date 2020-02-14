Global  

NZ vs IND: Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant shine with bat as Team India's practice game against New Zealand XI ends in draw

DNA Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
India scored 252 runs in 48 overs.
Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari shine on day one of India's practice game against New Zealand XI

*Hamilton:* Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari registered knocks of 92 and 101 respectively as India was bowled out for 263 on day one of the practice game...
Mid-Day

Shaw, Agarwal, Gill fail to impress in practice game

In what can be seen as a worrying sign for the Indian Test team, youngsters Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, and Shubman Gill failed to impress with the bat on...
IndiaTimes

