Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Yemen > Yemen’s air strikes ‘kill 31 civilians’ after Saudi jet crash

Yemen’s air strikes ‘kill 31 civilians’ after Saudi jet crash

WorldNews Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Yemen’s air strikes ‘kill 31 civilians’ after Saudi jet crashDUBAI: Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement accused the Saudi-led coalition of carrying out retaliatory air strikes on Saturday that killed at least 30 people including civilians, in the latest flare-up of a five-year war. The United Nations office in Yemen said preliminary field reports...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Dozens of civilians killed in Saudi-UAE-led air raids in Yemen

Dozens of civilians killed in Saudi-UAE-led air raids in Yemen 02:12

 Attacks in al-Jawf come after a Saudi fighter jet crashed in the same area, with Houthis claiming to have shot it down.

Recent related news from verified sources

Dozens of Yemeni civilians killed in airstrikes after Saudi jet crash

At least 31 civilians were killed in strikes on Yemen on Saturday, the United Nations said, following a Saudi-led operation in response to one of its fighter jet...
France 24

Yemen’s Houthis say coalition strikes kill 30, including civilians

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement accused the Saudi-led coalition of carrying out retaliatory air strikes on Saturday that killed 30 people including...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Aramzede

Ahmet Albayrak RT @Reuters: Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement accused a Saudi-led coalition of carrying out retaliatory air strikes that killed civilia… 9 seconds ago

Uqqab7

عمر مختار رند RT @2020von2020: Saudi strikes kill over 30 civilians in Yemen: UN #VoiceOfNations https://t.co/bPjEbboBAg 16 seconds ago

EricMcFadyen

Eric McFadyen💧 RT @Reuters: Yemen's air strikes 'kill 31 civilians' after Saudi jet crash https://t.co/QfJKyvLGdr https://t.co/7qsRRDwgQb 25 seconds ago

LindaHemby

Linda Hemby Yesterday in #Yemen, 31 civilians were killed and 12 others injured in #Saudi-#UAE-led strikes that hit Al-Hayjah a… https://t.co/yrMzMAPykN 1 minute ago

salcerva

Trastejant RT @ramonlobo: Yemen airstrikes kill 31 civilians after Saudi jet crash https://t.co/k1Vtq6cZNA 3 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Yemen’s air strikes ‘kill 31 civilians’ after Saudi jet crash: https://t.co/Yk2QHZOMqK’s-air-strikes-‘kill-31-civilians’-after-Saudi.htm 3 minutes ago

illblue2

Elect Joel Funk Air strikes on Yemen kill 31 civilians after Saudi jet crash https://t.co/RfBPmrp6EE 4 minutes ago

AComNewsUSA

A Com News USA #Yemen's air strikes 'kill 31 civilians' after #Saudi jet crash - Video: https://t.co/oAIsnVFn8d - ➤… https://t.co/PElgJHdeE9 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.