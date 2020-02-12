Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Daytona 500 arrives with President Trump aboard to deliver its theatrics

Daytona 500 arrives with President Trump aboard to deliver its theatrics

USATODAY.com Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Every year, the Daytona 500, stock-car racing's most famous race and the season opener in NASCAR, delivers thrills and spills, drama and theatrics.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: President Trump To Attend This Weekend's Daytona 500

President Trump To Attend This Weekend's Daytona 500 00:30

 White House officials confirmed President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania will be attending this weekend's Daytona 500. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

President Trump delivers the command to start the Daytona 500 to loud cheers

Donald Trump became the second president to serve as grand marshall for the Daytona 500 after George W. Bush in the 2004 race.
USATODAY.com

Daytona 500 may get visit from President Donald Trump

Air traffic controllers at Daytona Beach International Airport said that if President Trump flies in to the Daytona 500, it would impact air traffic.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JillSta07025300

Jill Stanton RT @iDaveHasQuesti1: President @realDonaldTrump Trump arrives at Daytona International Speedway #Daytona500 with thousands of new Sharpies… 3 seconds ago

sabelamarieKBAK

Sabella Scalise RT @FOXLA: The president will be attending the Daytona 500, along with First Lady Melania Trump, and has been given the honor of serving as… 23 minutes ago

FOXLA

FOX 11 Los Angeles The president will be attending the Daytona 500, along with First Lady Melania Trump, and has been given the honor… https://t.co/U4y6wGsoEs 25 minutes ago

lindsmit58

🇺🇸 Nona Linda RT @FOX13News: WELCOME, PRESIDENT TRUMP! Air Force One touched down in Central Florida a little while ago. The president is attending the D… 30 minutes ago

BreakinNewz01

BreakinNewz WELCOME, PRESIDENT TRUMP! Air Force One touched down in Central Florida a little while ago. The president is attend… https://t.co/dGSQrHBFhx 30 minutes ago

FOX13News

FOX 13 Tampa Bay WELCOME, PRESIDENT TRUMP! Air Force One touched down in Central Florida a little while ago. The president is attend… https://t.co/TCQH2SKM4r 33 minutes ago

joseph65102920

Joseph Montserrat RT @fox35orlando: WELCOME, PRESIDENT TRUMP! Air Force One touched down in Central Florida just after 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The president wil… 50 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.