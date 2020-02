The star, 72, sobs on stage as he loses his voice mid-way through a sold-out show in New Zealand



Recent related news from verified sources Ill Elton John halts concert saying he can't sing The star, 72, sobs on stage as he loses his voice mid-way through a sold-out show in New Zealand.

BBC News 1 hour ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this alan bullion Emotional Elton John halts New Zealand gig after pneumonia diagnosis https://t.co/dfXvRBt876 4 seconds ago kbcchanneltv Emotional Elton John halts New Zealand gig after pneumonia diagnosis https://t.co/CosSDKqc1F https://t.co/0Hwxts3XAk 2 minutes ago Andrew Adams EMOTIONAL ELTON JOHN HALTS NEW ZEALAND GIG AFTER PNEUMONIA DIAGNOSIS DURING HIS MIDWAY AUCKLAND ONSTAGE PERFORMANCE… https://t.co/KgO5V1iRcy 3 minutes ago Easter Traditions Emotional Elton John halts New Zealand gig after pneumonia diagnosis https://t.co/5rKC3SNMnE 3 minutes ago TNT Info Hub Emotional Elton John halts New Zealand gig after pneumonia diagnosis https://t.co/SRr7ZTax7k 3 minutes ago Jeff Thompson Emotional Elton John halts New Zealand gig after pneumonia diagnosis - BBC News https://t.co/gbHhoexhdc https://t.co/O4X4pDUZZK 3 minutes ago myglnews Emotional Elton John halts New Zealand gig after pneumonia diagnosis https://t.co/SB63kBNKEV https://t.co/lXJMQLVKy2 4 minutes ago Gaudium Emotional Elton John halts New Zealand gig after pneumonia diagnosis https://t.co/3vitbtjpdn https://t.co/d5ze6emh3c 4 minutes ago