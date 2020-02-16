Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Elton John > Emotional Elton John halts New Zealand gig after pneumonia diagnosis

Emotional Elton John halts New Zealand gig after pneumonia diagnosis

BBC News Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
The star, 72, sobs on stage as he loses his voice mid-way through a sold-out show in New Zealand.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ill Elton John halts concert saying he can't sing

The star, 72, sobs on stage as he loses his voice mid-way through a sold-out show in New Zealand.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

alanbullion2

alan bullion Emotional Elton John halts New Zealand gig after pneumonia diagnosis https://t.co/dfXvRBt876 4 seconds ago

KBCCHANNELTV

kbcchanneltv Emotional Elton John halts New Zealand gig after pneumonia diagnosis https://t.co/CosSDKqc1F https://t.co/0Hwxts3XAk 2 minutes ago

andrewadms

Andrew Adams EMOTIONAL ELTON JOHN HALTS NEW ZEALAND GIG AFTER PNEUMONIA DIAGNOSIS DURING HIS MIDWAY AUCKLAND ONSTAGE PERFORMANCE… https://t.co/KgO5V1iRcy 3 minutes ago

EasterTraditio1

Easter Traditions Emotional Elton John halts New Zealand gig after pneumonia diagnosis https://t.co/5rKC3SNMnE 3 minutes ago

InfoTnt

TNT Info Hub Emotional Elton John halts New Zealand gig after pneumonia diagnosis https://t.co/SRr7ZTax7k 3 minutes ago

jeffjthompson

Jeff Thompson Emotional Elton John halts New Zealand gig after pneumonia diagnosis - BBC News https://t.co/gbHhoexhdc https://t.co/O4X4pDUZZK 3 minutes ago

myglnews

myglnews Emotional Elton John halts New Zealand gig after pneumonia diagnosis https://t.co/SB63kBNKEV https://t.co/lXJMQLVKy2 4 minutes ago

Gaudiumng

Gaudium Emotional Elton John halts New Zealand gig after pneumonia diagnosis https://t.co/3vitbtjpdn https://t.co/d5ze6emh3c 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.