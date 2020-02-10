Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Days After Passengers Leave Ship, American Tests Positive Twice for Virus

Days After Passengers Leave Ship, American Tests Positive Twice for Virus

NYTimes.com Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
The American woman left the Westerdam in Cambodia and traveled to Malaysia. Other passengers have flown on to other destinations.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: Crew of Diamond Princess ship at greater risk of COVID-19 infection

Crew of Diamond Princess ship at greater risk of COVID-19 infection 01:25

 YOKOHAMA, JAPAN — As quarantine on the Diamond Princess cruise ship continues, crews may be facing a greater risk of coronavirus infection. The New York Times reports that at least 219 people aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship currently docked in Yokohama port have been infected with the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Passengers of quarantined cruise ship in Hong Kong free to go after virus tests [Video]Passengers of quarantined cruise ship in Hong Kong free to go after virus tests

Citizens in Hong Kong turned out to show support for passengers who were quarantined for five days on the World Dream cruise ship docked in Kai Tak Cruise Terminal. Footage from February 9 shows..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:52Published

Final flight carrying evacuated Brits from Wuhan lands in UK [Video]Final flight carrying evacuated Brits from Wuhan lands in UK

This is the moment the final flight carrying evacuated Brits from coronavirus-hit Wuhan landed in the UK. Footage shows the plane, which was carrying over 200 passengers, battling the winds of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Days After Cruise Ship Passengers Disembarked in Cambodia, One Tests Positive for Virus

An American who had been on the Westerdam was confirmed to have the coronavirus in Malaysia, and many other passengers have flown on to other destinations.
NYTimes.com

American from cruise ship docked in Cambodia tests positive in Malaysia for coronavirus

An 83-year-old American woman who had been a passenger on a cruise ship that docked in Cambodia has tested positive for the new coronavirus on landing in...
Reuters


Tweets about this

ToBeSafeNSound

(((Chana הנא))) Days After Passengers Leave Cruise Ship, one is found to be infected https://t.co/JuYDCJIPHE 4 hours ago

olddike

delia alonso Days After Passengers Leave Ship, American Tests Positive Twice for Virus https://t.co/JDuqpZNVL7 10 hours ago

internewscast

InterNewsCast Days After Passengers Leave Ship, American Tests Positive Twice for Virus An American woman who https://t.co/md3OtnIokz #coronavirusncov 13 hours ago

NYCEXIT

#NYCEXIT RT @_live_k: Days After Passengers Leave Cruise Ship, One Tests Positive for Virus - https://t.co/8cKvihTFCe 13 hours ago

rdcintello

rdcintello Days After Passengers Leave Ship, American Tests Positive Twice for Virus https://t.co/iB0tmhJWdX 18 hours ago

newinformers

Football Spotlight Days After Passengers Leave Ship, American Tests Positive Twice for Virus https://t.co/kxC92scZPq 18 hours ago

rouut

Rouut Days After Passengers Leave Cruise Ship, One Tests Positive for Virus https://t.co/JnYLn6NIkS https://t.co/1QpIPvo0uK 18 hours ago

marino29b

marino29b RT @ErnstNordholt: Days After Passengers Leave Ship, American Tests Positive Twice for Virus - https://t.co/Li4B4e7gn0 #GoogleAlerts 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.