Major incidents declared after UK storm flooding

BBC News Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Firefighters have rescued people in south Wales and homes have also been flooded in Herefordshire.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Residents in Appleby, Cumbria battle to save homes from Storm Ciara floodwaters [Video]Residents in Appleby, Cumbria battle to save homes from Storm Ciara floodwaters

A cleanup operation is underway in Cumbria in northwest England, one of the worst-affected areas hit by Storm Ciara.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:31Published

Major storm moving from West with heavy snow [Video]Major storm moving from West with heavy snow

Up to 15 inches of rain fell in parts of western Washington in the last seven days pushing rivers over their banks and producing significant flooding.

Credit: ABC     Duration: 00:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Major incidents declared in Herefordshire and Worcestershire with emergency services on standby

Major incidents declared in Herefordshire and Worcestershire with emergency services on standbyGloucestershire's neighbouring counties on heightened state of alert as Storm Dennis causes widespread disruption
Stroud Life

Major incident declared in South Wales after Storm Dennis

Police have declared a major incident in South Wales after severe flooding from Storm Dennis overnight.
Belfast Telegraph

