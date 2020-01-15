Global  

Mississippi braces for near-record flooding

Seattle Times Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Authorities in Mississippi were bracing Sunday for the possibility of catastrophic flooding in and around the state capital of Jackson as water levels rise precipitously in a river swollen by days of torrential rain. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Saturday to amass the resources necessary to cope with the cresting of […]
News video: Mississippi governor declares state of emergency

Mississippi governor declares state of emergency 18:19

 Flooding from the Pearl River leads Gov. Tate Reeves to declare a state of emergency.

