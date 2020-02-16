Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > After 'Teri Mitti' fails to bag best lyrics award, Manoj Muntashir vows to boycott award shows

After 'Teri Mitti' fails to bag best lyrics award, Manoj Muntashir vows to boycott award shows

DNA Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Manoj Muntashir's 'Teri Mitti' from 'Kesari' was nominated for Filmfare 2020 awards but lost in front of 'Gully Boy's 'Apna Time Aayega'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Teri Mitti lyricist Manoj Muntashir slams award show after Filmfare snub

Teri Mitti lyricist Manoj Muntashir slams award show after Filmfare snub 01:23

 Lyricist Manoj Muntashir slammed award show after Filmfare snub. Muntashir is the lyricist behind the song Teri Mitti from Kesari. He took to Twitter after the song lost out the Filmfare to Gully Boy’s Apna Time Aaega.

Recent related news from verified sources

Teri Mitti song writer Manoj Muntashir will never attend an award function again, here's why!

The Teri Mitti song from Akshay Kumar's Kesari was a fantastic ode to the Indian Soil and our nation. It wasn't only the best song of the album but also one of...
Mid-Day

Latest Bollywood News: Manoj Muntashir bans award shows, Ranveer Singh trolled & more

In today's Bollywood news, Manoj Muntashir has banned award shows after 'Teri Mitti' failed to win and Ranveer Singh was trolled for his outfit; take a look at...
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MANISHK90336236

मनीष कुमार झा RT @dna: After '#TeriMitti' fails to bag best lyrics award, #ManojMuntashir vows to boycott award shows https://t.co/XSvejPqRtp 2 hours ago

forkaul

Rakesh Kaul 'Teri Mitti' definitely deserved it more. With you #ManojMuntashir @manojmuntashir on this one https://t.co/6KJQ33aOMG 4 hours ago

irajanpandya

RAJAN PANDYA RT @dna: After 'Teri Mitti' fails to bag best lyrics award, Manoj Muntashir vows to boycott award shows https://t.co/XSvejP9gBR 5 hours ago

dna

DNA After 'Teri Mitti' fails to bag best lyrics award, Manoj Muntashir vows to boycott award shows https://t.co/XSvejP9gBR 5 hours ago

YoTainment

YoTainment Filmfare 2020: After 'Teri Mitti' fails to win the award, Muntashir pledges to boycott award show; gets massive sup… https://t.co/jrNvahVVUR 9 hours ago

srinu094

Srinu After 'Teri Mitti' fails to bag best lyrics award, Manoj Muntashir vows to boycott award shows… https://t.co/stMrZFPa8g 10 hours ago

xitoo27

Jyoti Prasad Nath After 'Teri Mitti' fails to bag best lyrics award in #AmazonFilmfareAwards, lyricist Manoj Muntashir vows to boycot… https://t.co/P4GbzjWFIB 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.