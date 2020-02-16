Blue Jays legend Tony Fernandez dies at 57 from stroke, kidney complications Sunday, 16 February 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Former Blue Jays star shortstop Tony Fernandez, who won a World Series with Toronto in 1993 and four consecutive Gold Glove in the 1980s, has died at age 57 from a stroke and complications from a kidney disease. 👓 View full article



