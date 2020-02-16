Global  

Trump to test racing skills, mingle with supporters at Daytona 500

Reuters Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
President Donald Trump will test his racing skills in the political swing state of Florida on Sunday with a lap in his presidential limousine "the Beast" at the Daytona 500, NASCAR's most prestigious race.
