Buttigieg hits back: I won't 'take lectures on family values' from Rush Limbaugh

euronews Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Buttigieg hits back: I won't 'take lectures on family values' from Rush Limbaugh
News video: Buttigieg To Limbaugh: No 'Lectures On Family Values' From The Likes Of You, Thanks

 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said on Sunday he isn’t taking “lectures on family values” from Rush Limbaugh. It's a slap to conservative figures who have attacked the Democratic presidential candidate over his homosexuality. Limbaugh recently received the Presidential Medal...

Rush Limbaugh On Buttigieg: 'Loves To Kiss His Husband' [Video]Rush Limbaugh On Buttigieg: 'Loves To Kiss His Husband'

(CNN) Medal of Freedom winner Rush Limbaugh said Wednesday that Democrats are in a panic because one of their presidential front-runners -- former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg -- is both..

Buttigieg says he's 'not going to be lectured on family values' by Rush Limbaugh

Former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg hit back at criticism from radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh for his comments about the 2020 Democratic...
Pete Buttigieg Responds to Rush Limbaugh’s Remarks on His Sexuality: ‘I’m Not Gonna Take Lectures on Family Values’ From Him

Former South Bend mayor and 2020 Democratic candidate *Pete Buttigieg* brushed off *Rush Limbaugh's* view that his homosexuality is a political liability.
