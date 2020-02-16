Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Americans > Coronavirus: Forty Americans evacuated from cruise ship infected

Coronavirus: Forty Americans evacuated from cruise ship infected

BBC News Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
They are among some 400 Americans being taken off the Diamond Princess quarantined in Japan.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Americans To Be Evacuated From Cruise Ship Quarantined Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Americans To Be Evacuated From Cruise Ship Quarantined Due To Coronavirus Outbreak 02:14

 Americans quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan because of the coronavirus are eagerly awaiting their evacuation back to the U.S.; Debora Patta reports for CBS2.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Buses Arrive At Diamond Princess Cruise Ship To Pick Up Americans [Video]Buses Arrive At Diamond Princess Cruise Ship To Pick Up Americans

Those who have tested positive for the coronavirus or who show symptoms will not get to board the buses. Amy Johnson reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:25Published

U.S. State Department Evacuating Americans Quarantined By Coronavirus On Cruise Ship In Japan [Video]U.S. State Department Evacuating Americans Quarantined By Coronavirus On Cruise Ship In Japan

CBS4's Debora Patta explains from Hong Kong.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

More than 40 Americans on quarantined cruise ship test positive for coronavirus

The National Institutes of Health's Dr. Anthony Fauci talks about the impact of coronavirus on the United States and the evacuation of Americans from a...
CBS News

Dozens of Americans on cruise ship test positive for coronavirus

American passengers on the Diamond Princess who do not test positive for the coronavirus will be evacuated to the United States.
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

audrey_biralo

小池 桟 RT @BBCWorld: Coronavirus: Forty Americans evacuated from cruise ship infected https://t.co/6MoNIRu6xk 2 minutes ago

lilmisswhoopsi

banana fana RT @BBCNewsAsia: Coronavirus: Forty Americans evacuated from cruise ship infected https://t.co/LkDuUbOnXB 21 minutes ago

tx_troublemaker

Big Tuna RT @DBTayor: BBC News - Coronavirus: Forty Americans evacuated from cruise ship infected https://t.co/XMjdzu0nO4 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.