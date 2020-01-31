Global  

Costa Rica seizes 5 tons of cocaine headed for Netherlands

Seattle Times Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Costa Rican officials say they have seized more than 5 tons of cocaine, the largest such haul in the Central American country’s history. The Public Security Ministry said the 5,048 kilograms (11,128 pounds) of cocaine were found Saturday evening in a shipping container at the Caribbean port of Moin. […]
