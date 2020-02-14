Global  

‘Parasite’ director Bong greeted by applause in South Korea

Seattle Times Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
INCHEON, South Korea (AP) — Director Bong Joon-ho smiled and waved at a waiting crowd on Sunday as he arrived home in South Korea, his first trip back since he won four Oscars for his movie “Parasite,” including the award for Best Picture. The crowd clapped and cheered as Bong walked out of the arrivals […]
 After his historic four-Oscar win for 'Parasite', South Korean director Bong Joon-ho arrived in South Korea on Sunday to cheers and applause - and said it was now time to get back to his real job. David Doyle reports.

