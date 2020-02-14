Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Illinois man, 80, set for release in 1960 triple-killing

Illinois man, 80, set for release in 1960 triple-killing

Seattle Times Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
CHICAGO (AP) — An 80-year-old man is set to be released from an Illinois prison this week, nearly six decades after he was sentenced to life for the killing of one of three suburban Chicago women whose brutalized bodies were found in a state park. Chester Weger was convicted in 1961 of killing of Lillian […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Man convicted of killing good Samaritan sailor [Video]Man convicted of killing good Samaritan sailor

Jurors have reached their verdict in the trial of a man accused of killing a Navy sailor on a Logan Heights freeway ramp in 2018.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:40Published

Man accused of killing Lehigh County woman with homemade gun [Video]Man accused of killing Lehigh County woman with homemade gun

Man accused of killing Lehigh County woman with homemade gun to be in court

Credit: WFMZ Allentown, PAPublished


Tweets about this

wandtvnews

WAND TV News CHICAGO (AP) — An 80-year-old man is set to be released from an Illinois prison this week, nearly six decades after… https://t.co/FwBIWj8LTQ 5 minutes ago

MyStateline

Eyewitness News WTVO/WQRF KILLER RELEASED: Weger was granted parole in November on his 24th try and is set to be released Friday from the Pin… https://t.co/i0Lu4ubbde 22 minutes ago

BlackNewsPortal

Black News Portal Illinois man, 80, set for release in 1960 triple-killing https://t.co/aiqeXBhRc8 22 minutes ago

wnct9

WNCT An 80-year-old man is set to be released from an Illinois prison this week, nearly six decades after he was sentenc… https://t.co/scltP20oTx 26 minutes ago

Chicago_NC

Chicago NewsChannel Chicago News Illinois Man, 80, Set for Release in 1960 Triple-Killing https://t.co/SyC6vCVsiL https://t.co/yQW9sm1WXF 46 minutes ago

23WIFR

23 WIFR PRISON RELEASE: An 80-year-old man is set to be released this week from an Illinois prison decades after he was sen… https://t.co/JegbskzaL2 53 minutes ago

WDRBNews

WDRB News Illinois man, 80, set for release in 1960 triple-killing: https://t.co/euN9SziUhJ https://t.co/jONsYCHk5K 56 minutes ago

oheyisdead

dead🖤meat RT @ksatnews: He was sentenced to life for the killing of one of three suburban Chicago women whose brutalized bodies were found in a state… 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.